Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Kejriwal to release report card on AAP's performance

The AAP, which won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in 2015, will fight this election in collaboration with poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Published: 20th December 2019 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind kejriwal during the press confrence in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

Delhi CM Arvind kejriwal during the press confrence in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/ Arun Kumar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will release a report card next week on the performance of his government during its five-year tenure.

Aam Aadmi Party members will take the report card to around 35 lakh homes in the city as part of the party's door-to-door campaign, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

"Party MLAs will also hold 700 mohalla sabhas over the next 10-15 days and seven town hall meetings will be organized by senior party leaders," he said.

"The report card will be released by Kejriwal. It will give details of all the development works that the AAP's Delhi government has carried out in the last five years," senior party leader Gopal Rai said.

The AAP, which won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in 2015, will fight this election in collaboration with poll strategist Prashant Kishor's consultancy firm I-PAC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp