Listen to what young India has to say on climate change, liberty and more

Forty changemakers, political party representatives and innovators will converge in New Delhi over two days for the Youth Ki Awaaz Summit 2019 on December 20-21. To be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Janpath, the second edition of the summit, they discuss on climate change, on what young India wants from its leaders, throw light on the threat to young India’s personal liberties and health, whether the online space is shaping up as a platform for free and open discourse, how personal liberties are being threatened, how the health of young people, especially their mental health and access to menstrual hygiene, is being tackled.

There’s 16-year-old climate champion Aman Sharma, who will talk on Why I’m Missing School to Protest for Clean Air, young climate activist Ridhima Pandey, 11, will speak on Why I Sued the Governments of Five Countries, India’s first woman Uber driver Gulesh Chauhan will talk on Making Public Transport Women-First and the mukhiya of Gram Panchayat Raj Singhwahini, Bihar, Ritu Jaiswal, will speak on What Makes a Good Leader.

These 40 young changemakers will come up with their own innovative solutions for current-day problems at the event. Four young refugees from UNHCR, under Refugee’s Open Mic (UN) + Chat, will share their journeys through a performance piece and talk about what it means to have your entire life displaced overnight. There will also be a session on the issue of expression, censorship and online safety in the backdrop of internet shutdown in Kashmir (the longest shutdown ever witnessed in a democracy).

“The workshops at the summit will empower youth on many fronts. This time, we have incorporated a discussion on Personal Liberties Panel wherein issues like freedom to choose what you eat, who you love, what you wear and the religion you follow will be discussed,” shares Youth Ki Awaaz founder-director, Anshul Tewari.

The highlight of the summit is a talk by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi looking at The Future of Young India. Besides power talks, the summit will feature a series of learning-focussed workshops by Dr Aditi Kaul, a session on The Power of Empathy by Ashoka India venture associate Shantanu Paul and one on Learning the Fundamentals of mobile journalism. The entry to the summit is free.

