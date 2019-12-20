Home Cities Delhi

Pending dues hit Delhi private hospitals

In a press conference on Thursday, representatives of hospitals and private healthcare professionals said hospitals were on a verge of collapse.

Published: 20th December 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

doctors

Image for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Major corporate hospitals have threatened to withdraw services under the Central Group Health Scheme and the Ex-Servicemen Health Scheme, saying that the Union government owes over Rs 700 crore to them. 

In a press conference on Thursday, representatives of hospitals and private healthcare professionals said hospitals were on a verge of collapse.

“The Indian Healthcare industry is passing through a crisis. Thousands of crores are due to be paid by CGHS/ECHS to private hospitals. The outstanding are pending for past several months,” said a joint statement by the Association of Healthcare Providers of India and Indian Medical Association. 

Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare, Medanta, Narayana Health and HCG group of hospitals are among such affected private healthcare facilities. Repeated attempts by hospitals and associations have not yielded any response, they rued.

“Non-payment of legitimate dues by the government is taking a toll on day-to-day functioning of the hospitals. Hospitals are unable to pay salaries to the employees. Many hospitals have begun to cut down the operations by closing certain wards and beds.”

Hospitals are constrained to lay off the employees, they said. “If the situation is allowed to persist, it is feared that lakhs of hospital employees may lose jobs. The hospitals having been pushed to the brink of unsustainability, will be constrained to suspend cashless services for the beneficiaries of CGHS/ECHS.” Reimbursement rates for medical procedures under CGHS were not revised since 2014, said the Associations. 

The Associations warned that while the PM had stressed on the need for opening of new hospitals in Tier-II and III cities, the current scenario will adversely affect effectiveness of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“Considering that 70 per cent of OPD and 60 per cent of IPD patients are being taken care of by private healthcare providers, the likely disruption of health services due to financial crunch is going to impact the national healthcare scenario more so in tertiary care where private sector provides more than 85 per cent of such services,” they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi private hospitals
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp