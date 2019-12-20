Home Cities Delhi

Senior cop injured due to stone pelting in Delhi's Seemapuri anti-CAA protest

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Rohit Rajbir Singh suffered a head injury due to stone pelting, officials said. 

Published: 20th December 2019 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Singh received injuries after police and protestors during the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh got injured on Friday after the protest against newly amended citizenship law turned violent near Seemapuri area.

Strong agitations have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered at the Jama Masjid area of old Delhi on Friday and raised slogans against the new legislation.

Protesters are demanding the scrapping of the Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians, fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India.

