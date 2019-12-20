Home Nation

Citizenship Act Centre's subject, will be implemented online: MHA sources

The law provides for a national identity card under section 14A of the Citizenship Act and such a card could be issued to all those figuring in the NRC.

Published: 20th December 2019 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The decision whether to grant or not grant citizenship under the newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act lies with the Centre and the role of state officials will be minimal, top Home Ministry sources said on Friday.

The applications will be online so the role of the district collector will be minimised, the Ministry of Home Affairs sources said.

According to the sources, the Foreigner Regional Registration Offices (FRROs), in some cases are under central jurisdiction, but state resources will be utilised if the need arose.

ALSO READ: Those born before 1987 or whose parents born before 1987 are Indians, says government

On West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to suspend work on the National Population Register (NPR) in the state, the source said: "West Bengal can not unilaterally put on hold NPR, it is as per law. No state can stop it. Can a state tomorrow say we can't do census? This too is as per an act of parliament."

The sources also said that the law provides for a national identity card under section 14A of the Citizenship Act and such a card could be issued to all those figuring in the NRC. The NPR can be the basis of NRC, they said.

According to the sources, all people will be in all-India NRC if they were born in India on or after January 26, 1950 but before July 1, 1987, and for those born in India on or after July 1, 1987 but before December 3, 2004, they will be in the NRC, if either parent was a citizen of India at the time of their birth.

For those born in India on or after December 3, 2004, they will be in the NRC if both parents are citizens of India or if one parent was a citizen of India and the other not an illegal migrant at the time of their birth.

Also for those born outside India on or after December 10, 1992, but before December 3, 2004, they will be in the NRC if one parent was a citizen of India by birth at the time of their birth.

A person born outside India on or after December 3, 2004 shall not be a citizen of India, unless the parents declare that the minor does not hold the passport of another country and his birth is registered at an Indian consulate within one year of birth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship act MHA Mamata Banerjee FRRO NPR CAA PM Modi
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp