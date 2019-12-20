Home Nation

Those born before 1987 or whose parents born before 1987 are Indians: Government

The clarification came amid the protests against the CAA and the several versions being circulated in social media about the recently enacted law.

Citizenship Act protests

A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Anyone born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born before 1987 are bonafide Indian citizens according to law and need not worry due to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) or a possible countrywide NRC, a top government official said on Friday.

According to the 2004 amendments of the Citizenship Act, people of the country, barring those in Assam, whose one parent is an Indian and neither is an illegal immigrant are also considered Indian citizens.

Those who are born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born in the country before that year are considered Indians under naturalization as per the law, the official said.

In case of Assam, the cut of date for the identification of an Indian citizen is 1971.

