Home Cities Delhi

Students boycotting exams will not be eligible to register in next semester: JNU

The deans of schools and chairpersons of special centres have decided to give 'take-home exams' to the students.

Published: 20th December 2019 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

JNU campus (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Students, who are boycotting exams, will not be eligible to register in the next semester if they fall short of the academic requirements of the institution, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has warned.

The students have called the boycott over the hostel fee hike issue.

In a circular issued to students on Thursday, JNU said, "This is to inform that an alternative mode of conducting the end-semester examinations in the university has become imperative in view of persistent student strike, calls for boycotting the examinations and physical prevention of holding of such examinations by the agitating students by closing down the school/centre buildings."

On Wednesday, the varsity had warned its students, who are boycotting exams, that they will not be eligible to register in the next semester if they fall short of the academic requirements of the institution.

In exercise of the powers vested on him, the vice-chancellor has consented to adoption of alternative modes of examinations, as recommended by the deans of schools and chairpersons of the special centres to deal with the extraordinary situation, the circular read.

In JNU, evaluation of students is conducted in different modes - home assignments, quizzes, term papers, presentations, sessional examinations etc, it had said on Wednesday.

Since bonafide students are prevented from writing the end-semester examinations by some protesting students, the deans of schools and chairpersons of special centres have decided to give 'take-home exams' to the students, the university said.

"Those who refuse to write the exams on their own will, in spite of the fact that the university is making every effort to conduct the examinations, will not be eligible to register in the next semester if they do not fulfil the academic requirements as per University ordinances," the JNU administration said.

Every student willing to take the exam will have the opportunity to write the exam, it added.

"Protecting the academic interests of bona fide students is the top priority. Deans of Schools and Chairs of Special Centres will prepare their schedule and post on the JNU website," the university said.

The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) said the administration has to undertake measures to restore normalcy in the varsity.

Meanwhile, the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act reached the varsity on Wednesday night when students took out a Mashaal Juloos.

The protest was also attended by former students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU JNU protests hostel fee hike
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp