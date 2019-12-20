Want peace: Locals in Jama Masjid area offer roses to police amid Citizenship Act protests

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Residents of Jama Masjid area offered roses to senior police officers on Friday to show their cooperation with police and convey their message of peace.

This comes a day after anti-citizenship law protesters offered roses to security personnel at the Jantar Mantar, saying police can baton charge them as much as they want, but their message is "love in return for hatred".

According to a senior police officer, the locals said that they want peace in the area and will cooperate with the police.

They handed over roses to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa and his additional DCP.

"People in Jama Masjid are cooperating with us and want peace. We are also working towards ensuring the same," Randhawa told reporters.

Bhim Army has called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the new citizenship law for which police have denied permission.