CAA stir: 15 held in connection with Delhi's Daryaganj violence, sent to two-day judicial custody

Those arrested have been charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty, police said.

Published: 21st December 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Police and media personnel outside the DCP Central’s office in Daryaganj where protesters set ablaze a car on Friday evening.

Police and media personnel outside the DCP Central’s office in Daryaganj where protesters set ablaze a car on Friday evening. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fifteen people arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj area were sent to two days' judicial custody by a city court on Saturday.

The police had sought 14 days' judicial custody of the arrested people. One of those arrested claimed he was a juvenile. However, the police said he told them he is aged 23.

ALSO READ: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad arrested for violence in Old Delhi

According to police, the protesters had set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg area on Friday evening. The fire was immediately doused. 

Forty persons were detained in connection with the protest and subsequent violence. Out of them, eight minors were released early Saturday.

Similarly, a Delhi court Saturday sent 11 people, arrested in connection with violence in Seemapuri area of northeast Delhi on Friday, to 14 days' judicial custody, a lawyer in the case said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Mittal sent the accused to jail as the police did not seek their custodial interrogation, said advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, who represented the accused.

The counsel submitted before the court that three of the accused had serious injuries and there was no prima facie case made out against any of them.

She further said the police had not placed on record any MLC (Medicolegal Case) to show the nature of injuries received by security personnel and to suggest how section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was applicable against the accused.

"Section 307 of IPC was slapped only to curtail the liberty of the accused persons," she said.

