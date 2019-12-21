Five detained for stone-pelting during Citizenship Act protests in Northeast Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five people have been detained for allegedly hurling stones during a protest in Northeast Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in which an additional deputy commissioner of police was injured, police said on Saturday.

Additional DCP, Shahdara district, Rohit Rajbir Singh suffered minor injuries in the incident.

He is doing fine now, they said.

Police said five 'outsiders' from neighbouring areas have been detained in connection with the incident.

It is suspected that they had come with an intention to create mischief, the police said.