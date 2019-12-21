Home Cities Delhi

Five detained for stone-pelting during Citizenship Act protests in Northeast Delhi

Additional DCP, Shahdara district, Rohit Rajbir Singh suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Police force on the protest site after cane charge on protesters during demonstration against Citizenship Act at Dariya Ganj in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Police force on the protest site after cane charge on protesters during demonstration against Citizenship Act at Dariya Ganj in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five people have been detained for allegedly hurling stones during a protest in Northeast Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in which an additional deputy commissioner of police was injured, police said on Saturday.

Additional DCP, Shahdara district, Rohit Rajbir Singh suffered minor injuries in the incident.

He is doing fine now, they said.

Police said five 'outsiders' from neighbouring areas have been detained in connection with the incident.

It is suspected that they had come with an intention to create mischief, the police said.

Citizenship Act protests Delhi Violence Delhi Protests
