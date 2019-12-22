Protestors at Jantar Mantar take to songs, poetry to register their opposition to CAA

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Indian version of Italian protest folk song 'Bella Ciao' was on the lips of agitators who converged at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday with music and poetry to keep the "flames of protest" against the amended citizenship law burning.

"We feel people will get tired of protesting. As artistes, it our responsibility to not let this movement fizzle out. We have to keep it alive through words, poetry that echo in everyone's mind," Poojan Sahil, a school teacher, said.

Terming the amended Citizenship Act "communal", he said, "This legislation has to go". He recited 'Dastoor', a poem by Pakistani Urdu poet Habib Jalib, in front of the demonstrators, as the crowd broke into applause and cheers.

Sahil also sang "Ae zaalim, wapas jao (O oppressor, go back!), an Indian version of 'Bella Ciao', that finds its origin in 19th century Italy and has since become an anthem of protests across the globe.

Ramesh Bhangi, a government employee, recited 'Ae mere qatil' capturing his emotions about the "violence prevailing across the country".

His recitation of 'Taste of my blood' on "police atrocities" triggered a long round of claps and slogans.

Nabiya Khan, an alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, encapsulated the pain of students who were "beaten up by police in the university's library" in her poem.

Another poet sang "Jamia ki ladkiyan" saluting the bravery of women who stood up to police to protect their fellow students from "police excesses" at the university on December 15.