Home Cities Delhi

Protestors at Jantar Mantar take to songs, poetry to register their opposition to CAA

A government employee, recited 'Ae mere qatil' capturing his emotions about the 'violence prevailing across the country'.

Published: 22nd December 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University . (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Indian version of Italian protest folk song 'Bella Ciao' was on the lips of agitators who converged at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday with music and poetry to keep the "flames of protest" against the amended citizenship law burning.

"We feel people will get tired of protesting. As artistes, it our responsibility to not let this movement fizzle out. We have to keep it alive through words, poetry that echo in everyone's mind," Poojan Sahil, a school teacher, said.

Terming the amended Citizenship Act "communal", he said, "This legislation has to go". He recited 'Dastoor', a poem by Pakistani Urdu poet Habib Jalib, in front of the demonstrators, as the crowd broke into applause and cheers.

Sahil also sang "Ae zaalim, wapas jao (O oppressor, go back!), an Indian version of 'Bella Ciao', that finds its origin in 19th century Italy and has since become an anthem of protests across the globe.

Ramesh Bhangi, a government employee, recited 'Ae mere qatil' capturing his emotions about the "violence prevailing across the country".

His recitation of 'Taste of my blood' on "police atrocities" triggered a long round of claps and slogans.

Nabiya Khan, an alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, encapsulated the pain of students who were "beaten up by police in the university's library" in her poem.

Another poet sang "Jamia ki ladkiyan" saluting the bravery of women who stood up to police to protect their fellow students from "police excesses" at the university on December 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jantar Mantar Citizenship Act Anti-Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp