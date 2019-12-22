Home Cities Delhi

Tight security for PM's rally on Sunday: CCTV on all routes leading to venue, snipers atop buildings

The movement of locals will be restricted, shops will be closed and security personnel will be deployed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally ahead of fifth phase State Assembly elections 2019 in Dumka Jharkhand Sunday Dec. 15 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Sunday at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

According to sources, senior officials remained in huddle till 5 am on Saturday to discuss the security arrangements.

In the meeting, among other things, it was decided that social media should be monitored to stop rumour-mongering, especially in the wake of ongoing protests against the contentious legislation.

Checking of vehicles has been stepped up on border areas to ensure that "unscrupulous" elements do not enter the national capital to disrupt the rally, sources said.

A multilevel security arrangement will be in place on Sunday, with CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to the venue and snipers being positioned atop buildings to ensure security, they said.

The Delhi Police is in close touch with the SPG and the Bharatiya Janata Party for the security arrangements during the programme.

The Delhi BJP has also deployed volunteers as part of its security arrangements for the rally.

In a statement, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said preparations for the rally, which is being organised to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies, are in full swing.

A total of 11 lakh signatures by residents of unauthorised colonies will be handed over to Prime Minister Modi as a thank you gesture, he said.

Goel, the convenor of arrangements at the venue, said more than two lakh people are expected to attend the rally which will be dominated by youths and women.

Cutouts of PM Modi, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and Working President JP Nadda have been put up around Ramlila Maidan.

"This rally will also symbolise that after winning seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the BJP is in full-swing in preparations for Delhi Legislative Assembly elections as well," Goel said.

He said that LED screens have been installed at several places.

Outside the premises, people from Uttrakhand, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will be playing dhol.

The BJP has majorly focused on unauthorised colonies in this rally because this will become a big issue in upcoming Delhi elections.

A tableau of the unauthorised colony has been installed too.

