Citizenship Act stir: Delhi police release CCTV footage of violence, launch probe

By IANS

NEW DEHI: The Delhi Police have released several CCTV footage clips that reveal the truth behind the horrific violence against the amended citizenship law in Jamia, Zakir Nagar and New Friends Colony areas of South-East Delhi on December 15.

Police said that in the footage, a large crowd of youths, some with their faces covered with handkerchiefs could be clearly seen instigating the violence, arson, stone-pelting, torching vehicles and attacking the police in these areas.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has also discussed the proceedings of the investigation into the violence with all the top officers of its three wings -- Crime Branch, Special Cell and Special Branch, sources said.

A police official, on condition of anonymity, told IANS, "Till the time we were lacking strong evidence behind the arson attack in these violent protest areas, police were clueless about the lead, but now these CCTV footage have given a new direction to the probe, that will help us in arresting the culprits."

The Delhi Police had on December 17, submitted a detailed report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Jamia Nagar violence which shook the national capital on Sunday evening.

Special Cell is also planning to conduct raids over the violence.