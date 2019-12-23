‘Muslims in India by choice, not accident’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Holding a placard saying “when injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty,” 22-year-old Khalida nervously heard the speakers at Musafir Khana Park in Nizamuddin Basti on Sunday explain the implications of the controversial citizenship law and the proposed all-India NRC.

“We will never use violence, but will peacefully oppose the CAA and NRC and give a reply to hate with love,” the college student said. Among those explaining the implications of the CAA was former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid.

“I salute all the people out on the streets. The Indian Muslims are not accidental Muslims, but are Indian Muslims by choice. It is the attempt of the government to distract people from economic issues. NRC and CAA are anti-India and we reject them,” he said.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hedge told people that “all of us fighting this battle (against the legislation) are warriors of the Constitution”. “Our Constitution is alive till we are here to fight for it,” he added.

Amid heavy police deployment outside the location of the meeting, Khalid Saifi, another senior advocate, said peaceful demonstration had become the most dangerous thing in this country in the past few days.

“We have freedom of speech. That is our strongest right and that very thing has become difficult in this country,” he said.

With PTI inputs