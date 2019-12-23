Home Cities Delhi

Translucent musings of life

Formally trained from University of Calcutta in the fine arts, Singha is set to display his distinct style of depicting transparency in colour.

Published: 23rd December 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Artist Bhaskar Singha and his artworks in the transparency technique

Artist Bhaskar Singha and his artworks in the transparency technique

I came from that background where art was not a profession, but a part-time occupation or a hobby. But my mother believed in me and sold her golden bangles so I could continue my love for art,” says artist Bhaskar Singha, prior to the launch of his solo show, Realms of Peace. “Unable to make my both ends meet with art. I worked in an advertising agency for two years, but left as that couldn’t sustain my interest. I took up the job for art teacher in  a Delhi local school as it gave me ample time to pursue my passion and earn bread and butter for my family.”

Hailing from West Bengal, Singha is inspired by alpana (Bengali drawings from a paste of rice and flour). He says, “Me and a friend used to make sculptures, paintings in our free time, and even bunked our classes to do this.”

Formally trained from University of Calcutta in the fine arts, Singha is set to display his distinct style of depicting transparency in colour which he has worked on for over two decades. The images such as dove and the circle of light display a certain overlay technique of transparency. According to him, “I try to associate air’s intangible power to different human emotions. For example, in the mood of joy, the air flows smoothly and if the subject on the canvas is angry, the air turns gusty. Air, the all-pervasive power, is the inspiration of my paintings.”

Singha, whose favourite artist is Ganesh Pyne, feels art is a form of communication that best conveys our emotions. “Painting is meditation to me and I achieve pain, pleasure, enjoyment and satisfaction being involved in this creation process. And I balance space, colour, form and figures to achieve spiritual satisfaction.”

When: December 26-29
At: Visual Art Gallery, IHC, Lodhi Road

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi artist Bhaskar Singha Realms of Peace
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp