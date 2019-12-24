Home Cities Delhi

AAP government rolls out EV policy, aims to reduce vehicular emissions

In a bid to combat rising pollution levels in the national capital, the state cabinet approved the Electric Vehicle Policy on Monday.

Published: 24th December 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot addresses a press conference on Monday.

CM Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot addresses a press conference on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ARUN KUMAR)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to combat rising pollution levels in the national capital, the state cabinet approved the Electric Vehicle Policy on Monday.“We aim to transform the national capital into the EV Capital of India. Vehicles are the biggest source of pollution in the capital and amount to 40% of PM 2.5 air pollution levels and 80% of carbon monoxide in the air. The comments of experts and general public were incorporated in the formulation of the policy,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2019 aims to induct electric vehicles which will contribute to 25 per cent of the newly registered vehicles across the city. “Along with reducing pollution, the policy also aims to generate employment in the transport sector. The maximum emphasis is laid on two-wheelers, public transport and shared vehicles, and goods-carriers,” said Kejriwal.

According to the CM the current strength of electric two-wheelers is less than 0.2% of all vehicles and that of three-wheelers is almost zero but with the new policy, over 35,000 electric vehicles are planned to be inducted within the next one year. These will be accompanied by 250 charging stations across the city. “Over their lifetime, these EVs are estimated to save `6,000 crores worth of fuel and liquid natural gas consumption.”

Under the EV Policy, the state government is providing a subsidy of `5,000 per kWh of battery capacity on the purchase of two-wheelers. All two-wheelers engaged in last-mile deliveries, such as food delivery vehicles, courier services, and e-commerce logistics, will be expected to transition 50% of their fleet to electric by March 2023.”

For the policy implementation, a dedicated EV cell will be established within the transport department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Electric Vehicle Policy
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp