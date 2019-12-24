Aayushi crowned Miss Teen International 2019

By Express News Service

Vadodra’s Aayushi Dholakia has bagged the title of Miss Teen International 2019, vying with the girls from 22 countries, becoming the first Asian to do so in the last 27 years. Yessenia Garcia from Paraguay and Anicia Gaothusi from Botswana became the First and second Runners-Up respectively. The event was held at Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram last week.

Miss Teen International is the world’s oldest running teen pageant. Thu Phan from Vietnam was adjudged Miss Teen Asia, Maria Luisa Piras from Italy bagged the title of Miss Teen Europe, Anicia Gaothusi from Botswana won Miss Teen Africa and Alessandra Santos from Brazil became Miss Teen America at the event.

Dholakia also bagged the titles of Best in National Costume Award and Best in Speech Award. A trained Kathak dancer, she is a class 11 student of Anand Vidyavihar School, Vadodra. She is the Interact District Representative for Rotary District 3060 and also the president of the Interact Club of Baroda Cosmopolitan.

What decided the jury in her favour was her answer to the question “Do you think the world would be a better place if we just had one-world government and no separate countries?” She answered, “Being an Indian, I strongly believe in the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumakkam. But I don’t think that the world will be a better place if we had a single government and no separate countries as all the countries are divided on their geographical area, people, their ideas and opinions. All the world and political leaders are well aware what is better for their countrymen and people.”