Home Cities Delhi

Aayushi crowned Miss Teen International 2019

Dholakia also bagged the titles of Best in National Costume Award and Best in Speech Award.

Published: 24th December 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

(Centre) Miss Teen International 2019 Aayushi Dholakia flanked by First and Second Runners-up after the event at Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram

(Centre) Miss Teen International 2019 Aayushi Dholakia flanked by First and Second Runners-up after the event at Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram

By Express News Service

Vadodra’s Aayushi Dholakia has bagged the title of Miss Teen International 2019, vying with the girls from 22 countries, becoming the first Asian to do so in the last 27 years. Yessenia Garcia from Paraguay and Anicia Gaothusi from Botswana became the First and second Runners-Up respectively. The event was held at Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram last week.  

Miss Teen International is the world’s oldest running teen pageant. Thu Phan from Vietnam was adjudged Miss Teen Asia, Maria Luisa Piras from Italy bagged the title of Miss Teen Europe, Anicia Gaothusi from Botswana won Miss Teen Africa and Alessandra Santos from Brazil became Miss Teen America at the event.

Dholakia also bagged the titles of Best in National Costume Award and Best in Speech Award. A trained Kathak dancer, she is a class 11 student of Anand Vidyavihar School, Vadodra. She is the Interact District Representative for Rotary District 3060 and also the president of the Interact Club of Baroda Cosmopolitan.

What decided the jury in her favour was her answer to the question “Do you think the world would be a better place if we just had one-world government and no separate countries?” She answered, “Being an Indian, I strongly believe in the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumakkam. But I don’t think that the world will be a better place if we had a single government and no separate countries as all the countries are divided on their geographical area, people, their ideas and opinions. All the world and political leaders are well aware what is better for their countrymen and people.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miss Teen International 2019
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp