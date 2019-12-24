Home Cities Delhi

Parking pilot project postponed to January

The EPCA is also likely to assess the pilot parking project by South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday which is to be carried out at Lajpat Nagar III.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has delayed the implementation of the parking project by a day at the Kamla Nagar market. The pilot project was scheduled to be carried out on Monday.

According to officials from the North MCD, all the measures to carry out the project couldn’t be implemented by Sunday which led to the delay. On Monday, preparations like lane marking were carried out.A similar project was scheduled to be taken up by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation at Krishna Nagar market on Monday which also did not begin.

The officials from EDMC noted that the parking project will be carried out in the first week of January adding that there was no deadline set up by the EPCA or Supreme Court to start the pilot plan.

Earlier this week, a review meeting was held by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority headed by chairperson Bhure Lal along with the civic bodies, police and PWD officials. EPCA will be monitoring the implementation of the pilot project and submit a report to the SC.

Ending parking woes
The ambitious parking project was supposed to decongest Kamla Nagar and Krishna Nagar by pedestrianising the areas and promoting multi-level parking.

