Snag slows Metro rakes on Blue Line during rush hour

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The movement of Metro rakes between Karol Bagh and Rajendra Place stations on the Metro’s Blue Line was affected due to a technical snag during the rush hours of Monday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement on the slow progress of the rakes, saying a “weld fracture” was noticed on a particular section of the Blue Line, which connects Noida to Dwarka.

“A precautionary temporary speed restriction (TSR) of 25 kmph was enforced for trains moving on the Up Line (towards Dwarka) section of Blue Line — from Karol Bagh to Rajendra Place stations — after a weld fracture was detected in that particular section on Monday morning,” Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said.

“However, there wasn’t much of an impact on the frequency of trains and neither were services on the entire stretch of the Blue Line affected. There was an initial bunching of trains when the TSR was imposed around 8.50am to regulate all trains on the line,” Dayal said.

The DMRC further said that it order not to cause inconvenience to Metro passengers during the day, a team would be put together to carry out repairs (welding job) at night.