Ahead of Delhi polls, slum dwellers promised permanent homes

Ahead of the Delhi elections, the Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana was launched on Tuesday to provide permanent residence for the people living in slum clusters across the national capital.

Published: 25th December 2019 08:36 AM

AAP supporters and locals gather at the Delhi government's programme to distribute survey certificates to the people living in slums

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Delhi elections, the Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana was launched on Tuesday to provide permanent residence for the people living in slum clusters across the national capital.

Launching the Yojana, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over certificates to slum dwellers in Ambedkar Nagar area for allotment of pucca houses and to ensure that their jhuggis will not be demolished by any authority from now on.

“Slum dwellers who have been covered under the Delhi government’s survey, are getting pucca houses. You should consider me as a younger brother. We will not let anyone demolish your houses,” Kejriwal said. “I have lived in jhuggi jhopdi clusters, and I know your pain. We are distributing certificates at various locations in Delhi.

a beneficiary looks at her certificate of residence
Tuesday | ARUN KUMAR

Certificates will be given to all slum dwellers as soon as the survey is completed. The certificate ensures no encroachment or demolition in slum areas.” The ambitious housing scheme will cover 65,000 families who were surveyed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

“I have stopped encroachments and dismantling of slums on lands owned by both the Delhi and the Central governments. We are the only government to have worked towards providing quality education to the children of the poor and towards providing quality healthcare to your families,” Kejriwal said.

“It is my duty to give all a life of respect and dignity. These certificates are a surety of non-demolition and non-encroachment of your slums, as well as a surety of getting pucca houses.”

The certificates contain jhuggi number, name of the head of the family along with a family photograph, code number, survey code number and voter identity card number.

