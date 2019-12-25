Home Cities Delhi

Legends enthral audiences in Delhi

The 14th Quarterly Baithak of Pracheen Kala Kendra had scintillating performances.

Published: 25th December 2019

Anisha Ray with Durjay Bhowmik and Paromita Mukherjee

Anisha Ray with Durjay Bhowmik and Paromita Mukherjee (right)

By Express News Service

Vocalist Anisha Ray and Odissi dance exponent Madhur Gupta were among the artistes who enthralled audiences with stellar performances at the 14th Quarterly Baithak under the Legends of Tomorrow series at Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi last week. Organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra, an organisation dedicated to art and culture, the musical evening kicked off with a soulful vocal recital by Anisha Ray who commenced with Raag Bihag with an aalap followed by ek tal bandish, Kaise Sukh Se, much to the enjoyment of the audiences.

Madhur Gupta

Then she presented madhya laya bandish, Jaagat di tan lagi after which she sang drut bandish, aali re bela. Ray concluded her recital with a melodic bhajan, Hamare muraliwale Shyam. Ray was accompanied by Durjay Bhowmik on tabla and Paromita Mukherjee on harmonium. A ‘B High Grade Artist’ with All India Radio and DD1 and DD National TV channels, she is an empanelled vocal classical artist of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, Govt of India.

After this performance, Odissi dance exponent Madhur Gupta took centrestage. He presented Pratibhas - Reflecting Within which was followed by an invocatory piece, Manikya Veena Mangalacharan in which he offered traditional invocation to Mother Earth. This was followed by a song in praise of Goddess Saraswati and threefold salutation to God, the teacher and the distinguished audience. Gupta then doled out a technical part of Odissi dance with Jaijaiwanti Pallavi. Gupta’s next rendering was Jhagadi Matra Hela He Shyam- Champu belonging to the partly prosaic, partly poetic genre.

He wrapped up his performance with an ashtpadi composed by Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra, Yahi Madhava, Yahi Keshava. Gupta was accompanied by Guru Prafulla Mangaraj on Mardala, vocalist Sushri Ketki Singh, Gopinath Swain on violin, Prashant Mangaraj on manjira, Sushri Sangya Kaushik Sar on padant and lights by Shonik Sharma.

Gupta began his initial training in Kathak with legends like Padma Vibhushan Pt. Birju Maharaj. But soon he was strongly drawn towards Odissi and started training under under Guru Madhavi Mudgal, where he was trained in the fundamentals of the dance form. He is currently in advanced training under the renowned danseuse, Guru Sharon Lowen in New Delhi. A Graded Artist of Doordarshan, he has also been actively teaching, performing and conducting workshops all over India.

