Opposition parties in unison to debunk AAP’s five-year ‘fraud’ report card

NEW DELHI: The BJP and the Congress termed the AAP’s five-year report card a ‘fraud’, claiming that the Arvind Kejriwal government had not done anything on the ground other than ‘self-promotion’ in the last five years.

Referring to the performance report released on Tuesday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that it was not an account of the tenure of the government, but a report of ‘false claims and delusion’ through which Kejriwal was once again trying to mislead the people of Delhi.

“The CM claims to have made revolutionary changes in education. He must tell the people where are those 500 new schools and 20 new colleges, which he had promised? There are about 21 lakh students in Delhi but there is an acute shortage of teachers,” he said.

Tiwari’s Congress counterpart Subhash Chopra said the government was doing ‘self-publicity’ in last five years as its work was visible only in media advertisements and hoardings.

“In the name of giving 200 units free power to the consumers, he (Kejriwal) is helping the discoms, which are reaping crores in profit. The AAP made several promises but stopped all development works, which were started by the Congress government. The report card is a fraud,” Chopra said.

Nothing to hide: CM CM Kejriwal said he is ready for any kind of scrutiny and have nothing to hide, adding people who are in public life should always be ready for any such scan.

His comments came in response to a tweet from a journalist. “We welcome any scrutiny. We have nothing to hide. CAG has already appreciated our work after its audit. CBI has given us clean chit on multiple occasions. Any new investigations are welcome,” he tweeted.