Police asks Delhi students to vacate PG rooms in viral video, officials term footage as 'fake'

The police have registered a case against fake messages on police closing coaching centres in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A video clip of a Delhi Police official asking students to vacate their PG rooms in Mukherjee Nagar area, due to the law and order problem, and warning them against protesting has gone viral on social media. Police have, however, termed the footage fake and the issue is probed.

In the clip, ACP, Model Town, Ajay Kumar, is purportedly seen instructing students to vacate the area. "If you don't follow the order, cases will be registered. We have instructed all those who are running PG hostels and restaurants to close down from December 24. Get the tickets done, leave this place, and come back on January 2. Consider it as a winter break. The law and order situation is very bad. We have imposed Section 144, no gathering please. Don't break it, don't spoil your career. Do you understand what I am saying," Kumar is saying in the viral video.

He is heard also allegedly saying: "If we get complaints about you people participating in any protest, consequences will be dangerous. You are students, don't spoil your career. We have got CCTV cameras installed everywhere."

Later in the clip, Kumar is also allegedly saying: "Why did you gather last night?" As someone is heard asking, "where?", the ACP says: "I am genuinely telling you. You guys are my younger brothers. We are alert, will spare none. Take this as a warning. Do you have any doubt?" "No sir," comes the reply from the crowd.

Towards the end of the 2 minute 20 second long video, Kumar said that action will be taken if anybody is seen breaking the law, and then asks people to leave.

Delhi Police claims that the video is fake. Contacted for his response, Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal told IANS: "This video is fake and doctored. The police have registered a case and probe has been ordered."

Police have also asked social media platforms - WhatsApp and Facebook - to delete the footage. Recently in Noida, a video by two students announcing holidays in schools in the name of the District Magistrate had gone viral. The students were apprehended and sent to a reform centre.

