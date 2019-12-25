Home Cities Delhi

Section 144 fails to deter protesters from anti-CAA march in Delhi

Agitators, most of them students, walked from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar amid heavy police deployment.

Published: 25th December 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters march to Jantar Mantar carrying cutouts of BR Ambedkar

Protesters march to Jantar Mantar carrying cutouts of BR Ambedkar

By Sonali Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women with their daughters, students, politicians and civil society activists marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act, even as the Delhi Police restricted the assembly of four or more people after Section 144 was imposed in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The call for protest was given by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) which has been organising protests, public talks and cultural programmes against the new citizenship Act and the proposed National Registration of Citizens (NRC). Buses, carrying students and protesters from Jamia Millia Islamia to Mandi House for the demonstration, were stopped by the police near Nehru Place.

Mahatma Gandhi along with revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Ashfaqulla Khan on Tuesday | PARVEEN NEGI

A senior police officer said that there was no permission to march at the high-security area of Mandi House that houses courts and other important government institutions. “Section 144 is a regular feature at Mandi House. It is renewed every two months,” he added.

Holding banners of the Constitution’s Preamble and placards with anti-CAA and anti- NRC messages, the protestors demonstrated near Mandi House. Slogans of ‘Halla Bol’ and ‘Chhatra Ekta Zindabad’ resonated through the air as they marched towards Jantar Mantar. "Our peaceful protest started at around 12:30 pm. However, the Delhi Police has imposed limitations for our gathering.

We are here to stop the powers who are attacking people in the name of language, religion and community," said Ramsha, a JMI student. Many protesters including activists were present and addressed the crowd.

Swaraj Abhiyan Chief, Yogendra Yadav said, “It is unfortunate that in our country, the police does not give permission for anything.

We had approached police for permission four days ago but on Monday night, we were informed that we do not have permission to protest.”

Kiran, a resident of Chittaranjan Park, who brought her three-year-old twin daughters to the march, accused the government of “destroying the diversity” of the country. “They (her daughters) have been seeing what was happening on television. They should know what is happening in the country,” Kiran, who identified herself by her first name, said.

Anuradha, who brought her six-year-old daughter Avi to the protest, said she has been a regular at these demonstrations and was even detained during a protest on December 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi CAA protest Delhi anti CAA march Section 144
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp