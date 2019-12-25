Section 144 fails to deter protesters from anti-CAA march in Delhi

Sonali Mukherjee By

NEW DELHI: Women with their daughters, students, politicians and civil society activists marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act, even as the Delhi Police restricted the assembly of four or more people after Section 144 was imposed in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The call for protest was given by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) which has been organising protests, public talks and cultural programmes against the new citizenship Act and the proposed National Registration of Citizens (NRC). Buses, carrying students and protesters from Jamia Millia Islamia to Mandi House for the demonstration, were stopped by the police near Nehru Place.

A senior police officer said that there was no permission to march at the high-security area of Mandi House that houses courts and other important government institutions. “Section 144 is a regular feature at Mandi House. It is renewed every two months,” he added.

Holding banners of the Constitution’s Preamble and placards with anti-CAA and anti- NRC messages, the protestors demonstrated near Mandi House. Slogans of ‘Halla Bol’ and ‘Chhatra Ekta Zindabad’ resonated through the air as they marched towards Jantar Mantar. "Our peaceful protest started at around 12:30 pm. However, the Delhi Police has imposed limitations for our gathering.

We are here to stop the powers who are attacking people in the name of language, religion and community," said Ramsha, a JMI student. Many protesters including activists were present and addressed the crowd.

Swaraj Abhiyan Chief, Yogendra Yadav said, “It is unfortunate that in our country, the police does not give permission for anything.

We had approached police for permission four days ago but on Monday night, we were informed that we do not have permission to protest.”

Kiran, a resident of Chittaranjan Park, who brought her three-year-old twin daughters to the march, accused the government of “destroying the diversity” of the country. “They (her daughters) have been seeing what was happening on television. They should know what is happening in the country,” Kiran, who identified herself by her first name, said.

Anuradha, who brought her six-year-old daughter Avi to the protest, said she has been a regular at these demonstrations and was even detained during a protest on December 19.