Winner of the Glenfiddich Emerging Artist of the Year award is living the life of his dreams

By Express News Service

Biplab Sarkar, the 2018 winner of the Glenfiddich Emerging Artist of the Year award, recently showcased his solo exhibition titled, Wonder at Art District XIII, Lado Sarai, New Delhi. The exhibition showcased his works created during and post his threemonth stay at the Glenfiddich distillery estate at Dufftown, a quaint town in Scotland. “I had highlighted the lives of hawkers in this show. Another series included scenes from Budh Bazaar.

some of his works

What intrigued me the most was how the products displayed by sellers in local Delhi markets look like an installation. The exhibition also included the landscapes and my experiences in Scotland,” said Sarkar talking about his works.

A graduate from Santiniketan, Kolkata, Sarkar moved to Delhi for his Masters. “Coming from a weak financial background, it was difficult for me to even manage my room rent. For the first three to four months, I wasn’t even able to work because I was constantly stressed about how to make ends meet,” shared Sarkar, who often related his life with that of hawkers.

“During this time, I often visited India gate as it is close to the Delhi College of Art where I was studying. There I used to observe hawkers with whose life I could relate my own. No matter how hard the time was for these hawkers, it never had any effect on their business, they were always very tranquil while dealing with their customers. This is what inspired me to work,” he remarked. Life wasn’t easy. But the three-month stay in Scotland was a learning experience for him.

“Winning the Glenfiddich Emerging Artist of the Year award helped me focus on my work without thinking of finance. This is a big opportunity for any artist. I can now spend time researching and working on my art. I can think freely. Also, going to Scotland was a whole new experience, especially, as it was my first trip abroad.”

Sarkar loved painting ever since he was a kid. By the time he reached Class 10, he was sure that he wanted to study art. “But given the money crunch, moving all the way to Kolkata from Siliguri to study art was a challenge.

So, I decided to pursue History honors instead while giving tuition to school children. Then one of my teachers saw my artworks and he advised me to move to Delhi for further studies. It was then that I enrolled in the Delhi College of Art. I also began working in a play school,” he said. Today, Sarkar is confident about his work and is looking forward to sharpen his skillsfurther.