Home Cities Delhi

Daryaganj violence: Court to pronounce order on bail plea of 15 accused on December 28

On their petition, the court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police and slated the matter for hearing to December 28.

Published: 26th December 2019 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Police use water cannons during an agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Daryaganj

Police use water cannons during an agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Daryaganj (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court reserved till December 28 the verdict on a bail petition moved by fifteen accused who were arrested after a protest in Delhi's Daryaganj area against the amended citizenship Act turned violent last week.

Sessions Judge Satish Kumar heard the bail plea of the nine accused today and later reserved the verdict. The Delhi Police had arrested 15 people and detained 40 on December 20 after police and protestors clashed in the area. All the 15 accused were then sent to 14-days judicial custody.

Initially, six accused moved the court seeking bail. On their petition, the court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police and slated the matter for hearing to December 28. The other nine approached the court seeking bail later.

Advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, representing the nine accused, told the court that the case of 436 [mischief] cannot be made against his clients. "Police can call all the accused to police stations for questioning. What is the need to keep them in judicial custody?" he questioned.

However, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) opposed the bail plea by asserting that the case is in the initial stage and the police are awaiting the Medicolegal Case (MLC) report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC Citizenship Act Daryaganj Delhi Police Daryaganj violence plea CAA protests
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp