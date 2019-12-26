Novel ideas, richer formats

Home Cities Delhi

Bhardwaj since two decades now has been communicating the power of art through varied painting styles and mediums but his true expertise lies in glasswork.

“Art is not just my passion, it is the language I speak in and I want to make it as comprehensible in order to carry out meaningful, enriching communions with the onlookers,” says artist

Nidhi ahead of Alekhya, an exhibition in Deli which is to include paintings and sculptures she is part of.
“Even while I do up homes for others, I ensure that my art pieces communicate personalities and aura of the ones dwelling in those houses. Art is so dynamic that while it is out there in open, it is all so mysterious. There is always something unveiling itself and wanting to be found,” she further adds.
In the show, Nidhi is featuring vibrant canvases that showcase interesting watercolour wash technique and paper etching.

Artist Mohit Bhardawaj who has depicted Buddha in an exquisite mirror work format says, “I am just trying to contribute as much as I can to a domain that has given me everything I am. I owe my existence to all forms of art.”

He says, “Glasswork has recently captivated me so much that I feel the need to display some of them at this exhibition. Glass is almost used in all cultures to add that little dash of character to art and décor pieces, I just want to take it one notch higher.”

In the exhibition, visitors will also come across artworks by mentors of the artists, Ganesh Prasad Sahu and Artist Krishna Shreshtha. Paving way for the new generations of artists, the mentors has time and again taught and nurtured students in various art institutes.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by author and artist, Dr Harshali Singh.
When: December 27 to January 2
Where: AIFACS Gallery, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, Delhi

