Synthesis of the creatives

A two-day art and culture fest aims to bring fresh ideas to the centrestage with the imagination of brillliant artists

Published: 26th December 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

(from top to bottom)Rajat Kumar, Nishi Srivastava and Bahaar Rohatgi

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

With its theme as ‘Welcoming Change in 2020’, The Craftsutra in collaboration with DLF Cyberhub are organising Hub Fest. The two-day festival of art and music will commence on the Cyberhub premises in Gurugram today.   

Nishi Srivastava, curator,  The Craftsutra, says, “There are a lot of art fests happening in Delhi-NCR. But we wanted to curate something different around the creators and the ones who are touching different dimensions in their fields. We have a celebrity artist and lawyer, Bahaar Dhawan, and world doodle champion Shantanu Hazarika, who represented India among 80 countries in the annual doodling contest in Capetown. Every artist has been handpicked based on their works.”

Artworks by 13 creatives will be displayed as part of the exhibition. “Among those, who are a part of the event, are Tarini Sethi, curator of the first Anti-art Fair called Irregulars; Aadit Basu, known for his edgy and thought-provoking ideas; and Aditi Agarwal, who does miniature art on feathers. The youngest artist Nehmat Mongia is exceptionally good, and my favourite of all. She has recently done an installation using glass beads for Le Meridien.  Every artist is interesting in their own way. There are a lot of performances lined up,” adds the 29-year-old.

On day one, Shantanu Hazarika will do live painting sessions. “People can come and watch him paint and talk to him. The engineering drop out has made paintings for Amitabh Bachchan and many other star,” she adds.   

The cooking workshop also resonates with the theme that focuses on change. Chef Anachal Bhalla of Tastesutra will demonstrate the usage of locally grown ingredients for making exotic dishes without the use of imported products.

Srivastava says, “Lately, people have started including foreign products such as quinoa and avocado in their meals. They don’t understand that if they these things don’t grow here, they are not meant for us. This workshop can only be attended by invitation though.”

In the evening, we have a performance by the Internet sensation Ujjwal Kumar, who plays Ghatam and fuses it with modern music.

About curating the event, she says, “The idea has always been in mind. But I was looking for a platform to do it, and DLF gave me the opportunity to realise my dream. My aim is to amalgamate different things and create something which is never heard before. And Cyberhub is a place that offers people something new every time. ”   

On the second day, there will be a sand art demo by Rajat Kumar, Sarod performance by Rohan Prasanna and the event will conclude with songs by Sejal Morris.

About collaborating with The Craftsutra, Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls, says, “We have been curating varied experiences for our patrons round the year. We wanted to bid adieu to 2019 by celebrating art and music. Such initiatives are a testimony to the commitment of catering to our three pillars – family, food and entertainment.”

When: December 26-27 Where: DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram

