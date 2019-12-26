Home Cities Delhi

The young pianist

Gurugram resident Gauri Mishra, 13, juggles between her passion and studies quite effectively

Published: 26th December 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Gauri Mishra playing the piano at an event

Gauri Mishra playing the piano at an event

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Swimming, dancing and skating were among the many hobbies that four-year-old Gauri Mishra tried her hand at but did not continue for long. Though skating did find her fancy more than others, so much so that she even participated in the sport at the state level, she discontinued it by the time she reached Class 5 — perhaps she wasn’t destined to be playing a sport but a musical instrument — a piano.

The musical journey of one of the youngest pianists in the country, Gauri Mishra started in Thane, Maharashtra where she resided with her parents before the family moved to Gurugram. “I wanted to try my hand at everything. Whatever my friends were doing, I wanted to do that. Then once I got a chance to use a synthesiser at one of our neighbours’ home, whose son was in our playgroup, and I really loved playing with the keys,” says the Class 8 student of Amity International School in Gurugram. The rest, as they say, is history.

To begin with, playing tunes on the keyboard was a hobby, Mishra indulged in the most, but exactly when did it turn into a passion is something she herself has no clue about. “It just happened. My interest developed, increased and kept increasing,” she says, adding that it was her father who recognised her skills and advised she learnt piano professionally.

The young pianist can play four different genres of music — Indian classical, fusion, Bollywood and Western — on piano, a very rare and unique talent. In August 2016, she created a national record of playing the piano for over an hour after which she was awarded a medal, a trophy and a certificate by the India Book Of Record as the ‘youngest pianist in the country’. Later, she also got a certificate by Children Book of Record as a ‘Youngest Indian Classical Pianist’.

Mishra is pursuing music certification from Trinity College of London as well as Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad, India, and practices anywhere between two-three hours on weekdays and a couple of hours more on weekends.

Isn’t that a bagful for a 13-year-old? “All the credit goes to my parents who gave me the freedom and also taught me time management,” says Mishra, who gives at least one public performance a month.  When and where she performs is decided by her father.  “He knows what is best for me. The idea is to balance the academics and music. Neither should suffer,” she says, wisely,

Mishra gave her first performance at Ambience Mall, Gurugram in 2015 and has given several other performances in Delhi -NCR. She performed at Mansa Star Awards, ICCR, IGNCA, IHC, Siri Fort Auditorium, Korean Cultural Centre, Assam Bhavan, Leisure Valley Ground, among others.
Though unsure of whether she would turn her passion into a profession, what she is certain about is that once in her life she will represent India at an international level. “That’s my dream. Otherwise, I just want to be a good human being and stay happy and content,” she says.

A big fan of Bollywood movies, Mishra loves also reading the life stories of people — biographies and autobiographies — as also fictional stories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gauri Mishra
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp