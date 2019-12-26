Traffic slows as Delhi basks in yuletide spirit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traffic was reduced to a crawl as the Yuletide spirit swept the national capital on Wednesday. Scores of Christmas Day revellers thronged the streets, churches, popular malls and shopping centres, throwing the traffic movement haywire.

Anticipating heavy traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police had on Tuesday released a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid several roads in central Delhi, which has some of the city’s most prominent churches.

On Wednesday, the traffic police was active on social media sending out timely alerts on Twitter informing the commuters about roads and intersections experiencing traffic congestion to help them plan their outings accordingly.

“Traffic is heavy from District Centre Janakpuri to Raja Garden (both carriageways) due to Christmas function at Vishal Mega Mart. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the police said in a tweet from its official handle.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic was also reported in several other areas, including Saket in south Delhi, Tilak Nagar and Patel Nagar in west Delhi. “Traffic is heavy in Saket near Select City Mall due to Christmas celebration. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it said in another tweet.

With PTI inputs