AAP’s power doles are for discoms only: Delhi Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress claimed on Thursday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government extended undue benefits to discoms and demanded a CBI inquiry into it.

“The power subsidy should have gone to the consumers directly. Instead, it is going to the discoms,” Delhi Congress president Shubhash Chopra said.

He claimed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wasted public money by purchasing power at a higher rate.

“We demand a CBI inquiry into it. We also promise that if the Congress comes to power in Delhi, we will transfer the subsidy directly into the bank accounts of consumers,” he said.

“There will be no need to pay for around 600 units if the government transfers the subsidy directly to the consumers. This promise will be part of our manifesto,” he said.

The Delhi Congress chief also attacked the ruling party for allegedly going soft on the central government ahead of the Assembly elections.

“They (AAP and BJP) are the two sides of the same coin. They are old friends. Police inflicted atrocities on Jamia Millia students but the AAP remained mum for four days,” he said, daring the CM to a debate.