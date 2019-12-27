‘Mukherjee Nagar coaching centres, PGs being vacated'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students are vacating their accommodations and coaching centres in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area which have announced to be closed till January 2, according to the fact-finding team of a youth organisation. Earlier, in a viral video, police personnel could be seen telling students to vacate the area due to the deteriorating law and order situation after protests against National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act.

Delhi Police maintained that the video was fake and a case has been registered against unidentified persons for spreading rumours. On Thursday, Yuva-Hallabol issued a call recording in which a student can be heard complaining about food not being served at his PG and a police officer on the line, replies by saying that there has been an official notification on shutting down of PGs, coaching centres and libraries in the area till January 2.

“Yuva-Hallabol’s fact-finding team has been continuously talking to students and owners of coaching centres to investigate the claims of the police in Mukherjee Nagar area for two days. The team found that even today, students are going home from PG,” it said, adding maximum number of libraries and coaching centres remained closed on Thursday. “This video is completely true and has not been tampered with. If the Delhi Police has any evidence of tampering, then present it and stop confusing people,” it said, adding : “If police tell the video to be fake, what does it say on the audio recording?"