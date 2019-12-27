Home Cities Delhi

Salman Rushdie house dispute: Delhi HC assesses property value at Rs 130 crore

The high court has now determined the market value of the property, as on December 3, 2012, to be Rs 130 crore, since the Rushdies said they had a buyer to purchase the house at that price.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Rushdie. (Photo | AP)

Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Salman Rushdie's ancestral house in the posh Civil Lines area here, which the globally renowned writer's father had agreed to sell to a Congress leader in 1970 but the deal stalled due to dispute between the two sides, has been valued at Rs 130 crore by the Delhi High Court.

The dispute had gone all the way to the Supreme Court, which on December 3, 2012 ruled in favour of the the former Congress leader Bhiku Ram Jain's side, directing the Rushdies to hand over the house to the Jains for the market price as on date of the order.

The apex court however left it to the Delhi High Court to determine the market value of the property.

The high court has now determined the market value of the property, as on December 3, 2012, to be Rs 130 crore, since the Rushdies said they had a buyer to purchase the house at that price.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw said however that if the Jains are unable to purchase at that price, the Rushdies will have to sell the house for Rs 130 crore within six months to some other buyer.

Further, if the Rushdies are unable to sell it for minimum Rs 130 crore within the given time, 60 days from then, the Jains would be entitled to purchase the property for Rs 75 crore which was the circle rate prevailing on December 4, 2012, the high court said.

It said that if the Jains cannot purchase the property for Rs 75 crore, the Rushdies would stand relieved of the agreement entered into by both sides in 1970 with regard to the house.

The Booker prize winner's father Anis Ahmed Rushdie had entered into an agreement with Bhiku Ram Jain to sell the house Rs 3.75 lakh.

Jain had paid Rs 50,000 to Anis Rushdie and given assurance to pay the rest of the amount after the owner got tax clearance certificates from income tax authorities.

The two families then got into a dispute after they accused each other of not respecting the terms of the agreement.

The Jains filed a suit in 1977 requesting the trial court to direct Rushdie for the execution of the December 1970 agreement.

On October 5, 1983, the trial court had ruled in their favour, saying the Jains could get the property after paying the rest of the Rs 3.25 lakh to Rushdies.

The Rushdies then appealed in the Delhi High Court which on October 31, 2011 ruled that the Jains could not ask for transfer of the bungalow to them and had asked the Rushdies to return the amount of Rs 50,000 with 12 per cent annual interest.

The Jains had then approached the apex court which after hearing all sides came to the conclusion that the high court erred in giving an order in favour of the Rushdies and quashed the order.

It had held that a sale deed would have to be executed by the Rushdies in favour of the Jains for the market price of the suit property as on the date of the order -- December 3, 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Rushdie Salman Rushdie ancestral house
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp