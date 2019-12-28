AAP government’s report card is bundle of lies: Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra on Friday trashed the AAP report card that highlights achievements of its government, claiming that the document was a “bundle of lies”.To counter the document brought out by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, Chopra along with senior Congress leaders released a ‘postmortem report’ of the AAP government.

“The Kejriwal government’s 10-point report card is a bundle of lies. Its actual performance report is that it provides only dirty drinking water and polluted air to the people of Delhi,” Chopra said. Senior Congress leaders Sandeep Dikshit, Kirti Azad, Mahabal Mishra, Krishna Tirath, Jai Prakash Agarwal and Mukesh Sharma also debunked the government’s claim of success in sectors such as education, health, transport, power, and urban development.

“The Kejriwal government has been surviving on the support of lies and falsehood, and misleading advertisements. To bail out his government, Kejriwal has been spreading utter lies. The government was in a deep slumber in the past four and a half years. It is now spreading many lies to cover up and save its skin,” said Chopra.

Azad said that the budget for education had remained only on papers as 46 per cent the funds is unspent. “Class 10th pass percentage, which was 99.45 per cent during the Congress regime (in 2013), has plummeted to 68.9 per cent. The AAP government did not open any new college or university, planted no tree, and did not build any new infrastructure,” he said.