Cleanliness message to be spread via LED screen on four-wheels

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Urban Development Department on Friday launched a 10-day mega awareness campaign on cleanliness and sanitation in the national capital.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his first town hall meeting, had stated that a clean Delhi will be the goal of his government if it returns to power. “Why is our Delhi so dirty? There are garbage dumps everywhere. This time, we worked in education, health, water and power sectors. Now the target is a clean, shining Delhi. You and I will work together. I know if I take on anything with the support of two crore people, the job will be done,” Kejriwal had said at the meeting.

Vehicles equipped with LED screens will make rounds in all the 70 Assembly constituencies to spread the cleanliness vision of the chief minister. The LED screens will display video messages related to the environment. Single-use plastic, air pollution, water conservation are some of the issues that will be highlighted on these screens.

Although sanitation is the prime responsibility of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations and other civic bodies, the AAP government is blamed for the lack of will to clean the city. Now, the Delhi government has hired a separate company for the public relation exercise after taking on board the three municipal corporations and the New Delhi Municipal Council in this regard, according to the order of the Urban Development department.

The campaign is expected to continue till January 5-7. Till now more than 20 vehicles have been hired, officials said, adding that more will be added to the fleet soon for the cleanliness campaign.