Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP releases 'chargesheet' on five years of AAP government ahead of Assembly polls

The 'chargesheet' - Aarop Patra: Jhooth aur Vishwashaghat ki AAP Sarkar - accused the AAP of 'fanning the fire' during the recent violent protests in Delhi against the amended citizenship law.

Published: 28th December 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

BJP's Delhi unit leaders release the 'Aarop Patra: Jhooth aur Vishwashaghat ki AAP Sarkar'

BJP's Delhi unit leaders release the 'Aarop Patra: Jhooth aur Vishwashaghat ki AAP Sarkar' (Photo| Twitter/ @BJP4Delhi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Launching a full-frontal attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP on Saturday released a "chargesheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal government, alleging that it "misguided and befooled" the people in the last five years and "failed" to fulfill the promises made before the 2015 assembly election.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other senior BJP leaders accused the AAP of "fanning the fire" during the recent violent protests in Delhi against the amended citizenship law.

The 'chargesheet' - Aarop Patra: Jhooth aur Vishwashaghat ki AAP Sarkar -- was released in the presence of a battery of senior BJP leaders at an event held at the Central Park in Connaught Place in central Delhi.

Soon after the event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, and took a dig at the BJP, saying his party will go through the "Aarop Patra" released by the BJP and implement the "good suggestions given in it in the next five years".

In the document released by the saffron party, one of the accusations is about the recent incidents of violence in Delhi during the anti-CAA protests, especially in Jamia Nagar and Seelampur.

Three short videos, targeting the AAP and its government, made by the Delhi BJP was also released at the event, and city unit chief and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari said, "This 'chargesheet' will now be soon circulated in each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies and the 70 Assembly segments."

One video dealt with the recent incidents of arson and violence during the protests and sought to put the blame on the AAP and its senior leaders of "fanning the fire". The 'chargesheet' document also contains a segment that reads - 'Delhi ko jalane ki sajish' (conspiracy to burn Delhi).

The other two videos attempts to dent the AAP voter base among the poor, especially the auto-rickshaw drivers and workers who do odd jobs, as the protagonist in the two videos belong to the two sections of society respectively.

The 'I Love Kejriwal' campaign has been running in Delhi aimed at wooing auto-rickshaw drivers, a sizeable chunk of voters in the city. Vardhan, in his address, asked if Kejriwal and his government did anything to make Delhi "world-class or beautiful".

"Just cheap publicity and advertisements, and stamping his party's name on every big project of the Modi government, this is what the AAP government has been doing," he alleged.

Hitting out at the AAP supremo, the Union minister said, "Kejriwal's arrogance has become bigger than the mandate the AAP got in the polls." "In this election, people will show the mirror to him and his party. Tell me, if people of Delhi want a government that works for five years or five months," he said.

Senior BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta, Lok Sabha MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, among others, were present at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2020 Delhi elections Delhi Assembly polls AAP government AAP Delhi BJP Arvind Kejriwal Harsh Vardhan Meenakshi Lekhi Aarop Patra
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp