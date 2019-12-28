Delhi Congress takes out peace march on party's foundation day

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress led by its president Subhash Chopra on Saturday took out a peace march from the party office on DDU Marg to mark the 135th foundation day of the party.

The Congress leaders and workers first marched to Ambedkar Stadium where they garlanded a portrait of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and then moved forward to the Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

Chopra said "the Congress was formed during freedom struggle and is continuing to fight against forces in the country that are trying to disturb peace by dividing the people".