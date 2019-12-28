Home Cities Delhi

DUTA’s strike still on, ad-hocs uncertain of re-absorption

Several others shared similar stories of working everyday without any job security or perks.

Members of Delhi University Teachers' Association DUTA protest outside VC's office demanding withdrawal of the circular mandating appointment of guest teachers in New Delhi.

By khushboo kumari
NEW DELHI: Twenty-four days after the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) started its indefinite strike seeking ‘absorption’ of ad-hoc teachers, the professors are still uncertain of their future at the university. Abdul Hafeez, an ad-hoc teacher at Zakir Hussain College, said that Adhocism is a system where after every four months we are given a letter like ‘recharge coupon’.

“There is much uncertainty on whether I will get a renewal after the next four months or not, have spent four years like this. Some have spent 20-25 years in this setup.” Hafeez says the uncertainty around his job has made his family’s future unpredictable.

Several others shared similar stories of working everyday without any job security or perks. Ankur Chhabra who is an ad-hoc at Shyamlal College said, “My wife is an ad-hoc in another college. When she had to take a maternity leave, she wasn’t allowed. She had to take leave without pay and it was difficult for us to manage our finances.” Ad-hoc teachers are not allowed to take more than four child care leaves.

Teachers from Daulat Ram College said that ad-hoc faculty is also subjected to discrimination.  Permanent teachers make time tables according to their convenience and the number of leaves they get or however they see fit without considering our schedules, one of them said.

