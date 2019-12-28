MPLAD work: South MCD proposes 10 per cent service tax

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the footsteps of North MCD, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to charge 10 per cent service tax of the total cost incurred on development works done under MPLAD and MLALAD schemes.

The matter related to MLALAD scheme is a bone of contention between the AAP government and the BJP-controlled MCDs. During the recent Assembly session, a resolution was adopted directing the MCDs not to insist on NOCs before carrying out works executed via MLALAD scheme.

On Friday, the SDMC finalised its revised budget for the fiscal 2020-21 in which it was decided that a provision of Rs 15 crore would be assigned to development works in the recently regularised colonies and that would be distributed equally booth-wise.

Also, an additional fund of Rs 15 lakh would be provided to a councillor for carrying out development works without the permission of DSIC in these colonies.

Taking a note for providing safety of women and children, a provision of Rs 10 crore was allotted for installation of CCTV cameras in every zone and additional funds were to be provided to the councilors for installing poles for street light.