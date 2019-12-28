Record cold weather leaves Delhi numb

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Another severe cold day created a new record as the spell of such extreme weather entered straight two weeks in a first for the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In 1997, severe cold day was recorded for continuous 13 days in Delhi. A severe cold day is reported when the minimum falls below 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 6.4 degrees Celsius

below normal.

This extreme spell is ongoing since December 14 in Delhi, where the mean maximum temperature was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the maximum temperature was 13.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 5.8 degrees Celsius.

“For December to be officially declared second coldest in 119 years, we have to wait and watch out for the maximum temperature of Dec 31,” IMD senior scientist Kuldeep Srivastava told this newspaper.

Respite seems unlikely soon as the weather department has predicted same conditions prevailing on the weekend.

“Cold wave and dense fog in the morning and severe cold day will continue on December 28 and 29. Cold day will be at one or two places on December 30 in Delhi-NCR,” the IMD senior scientist said.

A change in wind direction from North Westerly to Easterly may bring some relief to the people between December 29 and 30 December. “Significant increase in wind speed is expected over Delhi-NCR from evening of December 31 under influence of approaching Western Disturbance and Easterly winds in lower level.”

Light rain is expected over Delhi-National Capital Region in the first two days of the New Year. The New Year is likely to be greeted with a hailstorm on the first two days over Delhi-NCR, according to the city unit of IMD.