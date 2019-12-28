Home Cities Delhi

Record cold weather leaves Delhi numb

Light rain is expected over Delhi-National Capital Region in the first two days of the New Year.

Published: 28th December 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

People sleep in the cold on a pavement adjoining the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on Friday night.

People sleep in the cold on a pavement adjoining the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on Friday night. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Another severe cold day created a new record as the spell of such extreme weather entered straight two weeks in a first for the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).  

In 1997, severe cold day was recorded for continuous 13 days in Delhi. A severe cold day is reported when the minimum falls below 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 6.4 degrees Celsius
below normal.

This extreme spell is ongoing since December 14 in Delhi, where the mean maximum temperature was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the maximum temperature was 13.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 5.8 degrees Celsius.

“For December to be officially declared second coldest in 119 years, we have to wait and watch out for the maximum temperature of Dec 31,” IMD senior scientist Kuldeep Srivastava told this newspaper.
Respite seems unlikely soon as the weather department has predicted same conditions prevailing on the weekend.

“Cold wave and dense fog in the morning and severe cold day will continue on December 28 and 29. Cold day will be at one or two places on December 30 in Delhi-NCR,” the IMD senior scientist said.
A change in wind direction from North Westerly to Easterly may bring some relief to the people between December 29 and 30 December. “Significant increase in wind speed is expected over Delhi-NCR from evening of December 31 under influence of approaching Western Disturbance and Easterly winds in lower level.”

Light rain is expected over Delhi-National Capital Region in the first two days of the New Year. The New Year is likely to be greeted with a hailstorm on the first two days over Delhi-NCR, according to the city unit of IMD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi weather Delhi cold
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp