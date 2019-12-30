Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lays foundation stone for 1,164 bed super-specialty hospital in Badli

The hospital, spread over 92,286 square metres, will have two basement levels and 11 storeys from the ground. The building will be fitted with a solar power plant with generating capacity of 20 kW.

Published: 30th December 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lays the foundation stone of 1,164-bed super-specialty hospital in Badlii on Sunday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lays the foundation stone of 1,164-bed super-specialty hospital in Badlii on Sunday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a 1,164-bed super-specialty hospital to be built at Siraspur in Badli.

“Land was acquired to build a hospital in Siraspur 35 years ago. Governments of all parties came and went but all of them cheated the people. Today, our government is going to build a modern super-speciality hospital. Simultaneously, work on a 650-bed hospital is going to start in Madipur for which funds have been sanctioned” said Kejriwal.

According to the government, 1,500 more beds will be added to the hospital taking the total to 2,700. For this, the government has allocated Rs 487 crore and construction will begin in January.

The hospital, spread over 92,286 square metres, will have two basement levels and 11 storeys from the ground. The building will be fitted with a solar power plant with generating capacity of 20 kW.

“There will be two DG sets in case of power failure. This hospital will be fully air-conditioned. It will have 26 elevators. Rainwater harvesting systems will be installed to conserve water. 950 KLD sewerage treatment plant will be set up. There will be 24 operation theaters and 18 ICUs. The hospital will serve the people of North-West and North Delhi. It will also be useful for providing emergency care for accident victims on GT Karnal Road,” informed PWD Chief engineer PK Vats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Badli
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp