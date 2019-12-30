Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lays foundation stone for 1,164 bed super-specialty hospital in Badli

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a 1,164-bed super-specialty hospital to be built at Siraspur in Badli.

“Land was acquired to build a hospital in Siraspur 35 years ago. Governments of all parties came and went but all of them cheated the people. Today, our government is going to build a modern super-speciality hospital. Simultaneously, work on a 650-bed hospital is going to start in Madipur for which funds have been sanctioned” said Kejriwal.

According to the government, 1,500 more beds will be added to the hospital taking the total to 2,700. For this, the government has allocated Rs 487 crore and construction will begin in January.

The hospital, spread over 92,286 square metres, will have two basement levels and 11 storeys from the ground. The building will be fitted with a solar power plant with generating capacity of 20 kW.

“There will be two DG sets in case of power failure. This hospital will be fully air-conditioned. It will have 26 elevators. Rainwater harvesting systems will be installed to conserve water. 950 KLD sewerage treatment plant will be set up. There will be 24 operation theaters and 18 ICUs. The hospital will serve the people of North-West and North Delhi. It will also be useful for providing emergency care for accident victims on GT Karnal Road,” informed PWD Chief engineer PK Vats.