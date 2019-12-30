Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police writes to HC to appoint claims commissioner to estimate damage during anti-CAA protests

the police said during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, there has been a 'massive and extensive' damage to public and private properties.

Published: 30th December 2019 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Posters seen at a road in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh against CAA and NRC in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Arun Thakur P/EPS)

Posters seen at a road in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh against CAA and NRC in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Arun Thakur P/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has written to the high court requesting it to appoint a claims commissioner to draw an estimate of the damage to properties during the anti-CAA protests and "investigate liability", sources said on Monday.

In a letter to the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court, the police said the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests resulted in losses to the government exchequer.

"During these anti-CAA/NRC protests, there has been massive and extensive damage of public and private property including public transportation, causing huge losses to the government exchequer," the letter stated.

The Delhi Police has registered 10 criminal cases against those involved in rioting and arson.

A senior official said a Special Investigation Team has already been set up to probe the cases.

The Delhi Police sought the appointment of claims commissioner to "estimate the damages and investigate liability as per a 2009 Supreme Court order that deals with damage to public and private property and recovery from perpetrators.

"It is requested that necessary orders may kindly be issued for appointment of a Claims Commissioner to estimate the damages and investigate the liability in the interest of justice," the letter said.

Earlier this month, the national capital witnessed large scale violence and arson against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles in south Delhi's New Friends Colony on December 15.

In another protest at Seelampur in northeast Delhi, the angry protesters set a mobile toilet, two motorbikes on fire and damaged three buses and two police booth.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government also sought recovery of losses incurred during the anti-CAA protests in the state.

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Monday said railway property worth Rs 80 crore was damaged during protests across the country against the amended citizenship law and the recovery will be made from those found involved in arson and violence.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship act Citizenship Act protests Delhi Police
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp