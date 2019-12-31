Home Cities Delhi

45,000 have registered with portal launched by DDA, 25 set to get deeds

Earlier, there were complaints that the applications had been facing difficulties in uploading geo-coordinates and hence, they couldn’t complete the process.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of glitches in the dedicated portal launched by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for registration and submitting applications seeking ownership right for properties in the city’s 1,731 unauthorsied colonies, the agency on Monday said that about 45,000 people had registered themselves and 25 applicants would be issued conveyance deeds within a week.

“So far, nearly 45,000 property owners have registered on the portal. And 25 applicants have uploaded all required documents including geo-coordinates. However, they are yet to make payment. We are hopeful that within a week, we will be able to hand over conveyance deeds to these applicants after verification,” said an official of DDA.

The authority has empanelled four agencies for fixing geo-coordinates and is preparing a software-enabled drawing of the plot and neighbouring properties as mandated under the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Regulations, 2019. Geo-coordinates are a unique identifier of a precise geographic location of a plot/property.

“We have set up 25 helpdesks to facilitate applicants at different locations and process has been smooth so far. If there is any complaint, it will be looked into,” said the official.The portal was launched on December 16, where people can apply for ownership rights under PM UDAY (Prime Minister-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna).

The DDA official said that, so far, maps of 1,291 colonies have been uploaded on the website. December 31 was fixed as deadline to complete boundary delineation of 1,731 colonies.

“As of now, we have uploaded 1,291 maps as several colonies are contiguous,” the official said.

