DMRC sets metro’s phase 4 ball rolling

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday started construction work for Phase 4 of its Metro expansion project in the national capital. The work was started at Haiderpur Badli Mor.

“Piling work has begun at Haiderpur Badli Mor. It is part of the first civil contract for the Phase 4 (project), which was awarded last month for construction of a portion of the Janakpuri West –RK Ashram Marg corridor,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The contract includes construction of 10 Metro stations — Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Mangolpuri, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Prashant Vihar and North Pitampura. The entire corridor would be elevated.

“The work involves the part design and construction of elevated viaduct, elevated ramp, siding line and station buildings from Keshopur to Haiderpur Badli Mor. The work on this corridor is expected to be completed within 30 months from the commencement of work,” the statement issued by the DMRC further read.

The 28.92 km-long Janakpuri West - RK Ahsram Marg corridor is part of the extension of the Magenta Line. The stretch will comprise 22 stations.

“The tenders for the remaining stations of this corridor are also nearing finalisation. Tenders for civil construction have already been floated for the other planned corridors and two more contracts have already been awarded,” the DMRC further said.

Three interchange stations — Peeragarhi (with Green Line), Madhuban Chowk (with Red Line) and Haiderpur Badli Mor (with Yellow Line) — will be built. The corridor will comprise three more interchange stations at Majlis Park (with Pink Line), Azadpur (with Yellow and Pink Lines) and R K Ashram Marg (with Blue Line).