Angela Merkel meets five women including AAP leader Atishi, Karuna Nundy during two day India trip

Atishi, who played a pivotal role in revamping the state of education in government-run schools in New Delhi, said Merkel discussed the challenges faced by women in India during the meeting.

Published: 01st November 2019 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with AAP leader Atishi (extreme left), Karuna Nundy (next to her) and others

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with AAP leader Atishi (extreme left), Karuna Nundy (next to her) and others (Photo | Atishi, Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday met five women including senior AAP leader Atishi and Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy here, sources said.

She also met YourStory founder Shradha Sharma, Brookings India director of research Shamika Ravi and Natasha Zarine, they said.

Atishi, who played a pivotal role in revamping the state of education in government-run schools in the national capital, said Merkel discussed the challenges faced by women in India during the meeting.

ALSO READ: Current situation in Kashmir 'not sustainable', needs to change, says Angela Merkel

Nundy said she met Merkel over breakfast with four Indian women doing great work.

"Her courageous politics -- on refugees, the EU and climate change for instance -- and repeated reelections after have been truly inspiring," the lawyer tweeted.

Sharma said it was an inspiring meeting.

"Since childhood I have chosen to see positive in the world," says #AngelaMerkel to a question I asked," she said in a tweet.

Merkel is on a two-day visit to India from Thursday.

