Delhi Jal Board's in-house tech to recycle drain water

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has come up with a sewage treatment technology which can help households, schools-colleges and RWAs to recycle wastewater instead of channelising it to drains.

A pilot project by the DJB and Irrigation and Flood Department, which was initiated some months ago, chose the Shahdara Link Drain for the purpose. An in-house designed Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) through CSR was installed on the drain to not just make sewage water fit for drinking and for recharging groundwater, but also to reduce sewage pressure on the Yamuna.

As per the DJB, initial estimates indicate that the plant can filter and supply 4 million gallons per day of drinking water in East Delhi as well as help in groundwater recharge in adjoining area of Noida.

A 10 kL STP with three-stage filtration system lifts sewage water directly from the Shahdara Link Drain after which the filtered water can be used for irrigation purpose. After the irrigation grade water passes tertiary filtration system for bacteria/virus treatment, the output is percolated into the ground through a chamber to make it fit for drinking. The water is also passed through Geotextile bag filtration.

According to the DJB, the major idea behind this is enriching groundwater table, cleaning the drains and in turn, cleaning the Yamuna.

“The govt is actively laying sewer networks and encouraging residents to take connections by lowering the sewer connection charges. There is also 90% rebate in sewerage connection if a body like hospitals, schools or RWAs adopts water recycling system,” said a DJB official.

“This project is a proof of the concept for implementing multiple objectives such as cleaning of drains, the Yamuna, groundwater recharge and augmentation of water supply,” the official asserted.