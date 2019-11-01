Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Jal Board's in-house tech to recycle drain water

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has come up with a sewage treatment technology which can help households, schools-colleges and RWAs to recycle waste water instead of channelising it to drains.

Published: 01st November 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has come up with a sewage treatment technology.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has come up with a sewage treatment technology.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has come up with a sewage treatment technology which can help households, schools-colleges and RWAs to recycle wastewater instead of channelising it to drains.

A pilot project by the DJB and Irrigation and Flood Department, which was initiated some months ago, chose the Shahdara Link Drain for the purpose. An in-house designed Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) through CSR was installed on the drain to not just make sewage water fit for drinking and for recharging groundwater, but also to reduce sewage pressure on the Yamuna.

As per the DJB, initial estimates indicate that the plant can filter and supply 4 million gallons per day of drinking water in East Delhi as well as help in groundwater recharge in adjoining area of Noida.

A 10 kL STP with three-stage filtration system lifts sewage water directly from the Shahdara Link Drain after which the filtered water can be used for irrigation purpose. After the irrigation grade water passes tertiary filtration system for bacteria/virus treatment, the output is percolated into the ground through a chamber to make it fit for drinking. The water is also passed through Geotextile bag filtration.

According to the DJB, the major idea behind this is enriching groundwater table, cleaning the drains and in turn, cleaning the Yamuna.

“The govt is actively laying sewer networks and encouraging residents to take connections by lowering the sewer connection charges. There is also 90% rebate in sewerage connection if a body like hospitals, schools or RWAs adopts water recycling system,” said a DJB official.

“This project is a proof of the concept for implementing multiple objectives such as cleaning of drains, the Yamuna, groundwater recharge and augmentation of water supply,” the official asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sewage treatment Delhi Jal Board
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp