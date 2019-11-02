Home Cities Delhi

Crack noticed in track, metro services affected in Delhi

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said that such defects occur due to change of weather conditions.

Published: 02nd November 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Blue line metro, Delhi metro

Delhi Metro Blue Line service.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were affected on Saturday after a crack was noticed in the railtrack at Indraprastha station.

"There is a welding defect in the track on one line running between the Indraprastha and Pragati Maidan stations of the Blue line connecting Vaishali and Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sector 21, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson Anuj Dayal said.

The defect was detected around 8.30 am.

"Trains are being run in the section at a cautionary slower speed at present," Dayal said.

Such defects occur due to change of weather conditions, he claimed.

"Operating trains at restricted speed is a standard practice adopted by the DMRC in such cases. Services are completely safe," the DMRC spokesperson added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro Blue Line Indraprastha station DMRC
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp