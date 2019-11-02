Home Cities Delhi

Prakash Javadekar slams Arvind Kejriwal, accuses him of playing cheap politics over pollution

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar acquired electric vehicles for himself and his ministry saying it was their duty to relieve the people of contaminated air.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar drives an e-vehicle at Shastri Bhawan. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “politicizing” the issue of air pollution and indulging in a blame game, as the air quality in Delhi-NCR dropped further to ‘severe plus’ or ‘emergency’ category.

At an event to launch e-vehicles to tackle pollution in the city, Javadekar also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government for not releasing funds for the construction of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway aimed at de-congesting traffic in the national capital.

Javadekar acquired electric vehicles for himself and his ministry saying it was “our duty to relieve the people” of contaminated air.

“The chief minister is politicising the issue of air pollution and is indulging in a blame game. I will not stoop to their level,” Javadekar said, adding, “I will only say that Rs 3,500 crore was to be released by the Delhi government for work on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, but they acted only after nudged by the court, which directed them to immediately provide Rs 1,000 crore (for the project),”
he said.

(With PTI inputs)

