Delhi High Court orders judicial inquiry into clash at Tis Hazari court

The bench directed the Delhi Police commissioner to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh during the pendency of the investigation.

People inside the Tis Hazari court complex on Sunday, a day after a clash between police personnel and advocates in which vehicles were set on fire.

People inside the Tis Hazari court complex on Sunday, a day after a clash between police personnel and advocates in which vehicles were set on fire.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry by a retired judge into Saturday’s clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, which took suo motu cognisance of media reports of the incident, said that former high court judge Justice (retd) S P Garg would hold a judicial inquiry into the matter.

The bench directed the Delhi Police commissioner to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh during the pendency of the investigation. It directed that no coercive action should be taken against any lawyer.

Lawyers and police clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex on Saturday, resulting in injuries to about 20 police personnel and several lawyers. 

Seventeen vehicles were vandalised in the incident, officials and eyewitnesses said. Delhi Police has formed a special investigation team to look into the clash. One assistant sub-inspector has been suspended and another transferred in this connection.

