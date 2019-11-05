How measures announced by Arvind Kejriwal regime to build on ‘Odd-Even’ fell flat

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: While the ‘Odd-Even’ scheme returned for its third brush with the city on Monday, a look back at the announcements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government before and after the implementation of the scheme in previous years and the failure to put them to practice reflects poorly on the Arvind Kejriwal regime.

The vehicle rationing scheme, aimed at putting a leash on runaway pollution levels in the city, was rolled out twice in 2016. Around that time, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had announced that a mist making tower and giant-sized air purifiers would be installed at five city intersections to bring down pollution.



The project was to be part of a three-tier air treatment system developed by the Delhi government in collaboration with National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI).

Taking note of the fast-declining air quality last winter, the Central Pollution Control Board and the Department of Science and Technology, as well as other agencies, came together for a pilot project — installing a small Wind Augmentation and Purification Unit (‘WAYU’), special air purifiers at ITO, one of the busiest traffic junctions in the city.



The intersections earmarked for installation of more such units were Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Kashmere Gate and AIIMS. However, none has been installed till date.

Taking inspiration from the ‘Car-Free Day’ in Gurugram, Delhi had announced a similar initiative two years back. Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and other senior cabinet colleagues made an impassioned appeal to people to avoid using private vehicles on certain stretches. In fact, the 22nd of every month had been fixed as the ‘Car-Free Day’. However, the move fizzled out.

Officials said the city police, which had the onus of implementing the plan, couldn’t for lack of manpower.